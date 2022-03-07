Skip to Main Content
Cyclist injured in crash with vehicle in Halifax

Police say a cyclist has been taken to hospital with life-threatening injuries after a crash involving a vehicle in Halifax on Monday afternoon.

A cyclist has been taken to hospital with life-threatening injuries following a crash Monday with a vehicle in downtown Halifax, according to Halifax Regional Police.

Police say they responded to a report of a crash at about 3:25 p.m. AT at the corner of Hollis Street and Prince Street and an investigation has begun.

