Cyclist injured in crash with vehicle in Halifax
Police say a cyclist has been taken to hospital with life-threatening injuries after a crash involving a vehicle in Halifax on Monday afternoon.
Cyclist has life-threatening injuries, police say
A cyclist has been taken to hospital with life-threatening injuries following a crash Monday with a vehicle in downtown Halifax, according to Halifax Regional Police.
Police say they responded to a report of a crash at about 3:25 p.m. AT at the corner of Hollis Street and Prince Street and an investigation has begun.
