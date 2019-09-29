Removal of collapsed crane toppled during Hurricane Dorian set to begin

Work to remove a crane that collapsed on a building under construction in downtown Halifax during Hurricane Dorian three weeks ago is starting, according to a press release from the province.

But before the complex structure can be removed, it needs to be strapped down and anchored to the unfinished building where it is intertwined.

That process started Sunday, according to the province. Once secured, crews can begin to dismantle the tower of the crane, and remove it piece by piece.

The crane came down on Sept. 7, as Hurricane Dorian made landfall in Nova Scotia as a post-tropical storm with hurricane-strength winds.

Once the crane is secured and anchored to the building, crews can start dismantling the tower of the crane and removing it piece by piece. (Government of Nova Scotia)

On Sept. 9, Halifax Regional Fire and Emergency issued an evacuation order, affecting residents and businesses in the area. At the time, it was estimated the evacuation order would last days, if not weeks.

The crane removal was originally slated for two weeks ago, but was put on hold when the issue of potential liability was raised among those involved in the removal process.

Estimated approach and timelines will likely change as the process continues, the province said in a news release. (Government of Nova Scotia)

On Sept. 18, the provincial government held a press conference to declare a localized state of emergency, moving the liability onto the province so the removal process could get underway faster.

"Essentially, we're the insurance company," Labour Minister Labi Kousoulis said at the time.

It's still unclear who will be footing the bill for the lengthy and costly process.

It's also likely estimated timelines will change, the release said, and further updates will be provided early next week.

MORE TOP STORIES