Search for missing man in Cape Breton 'not a typical case'

An intense search is underway in Inverness County, N.S., for a 31-year-old man missing since early in the morning of June 30.

Colin Beaton of Lower Sackville wandered away from a cottage in Harbourview, near Port Hood, around 2 a.m. Saturday, said Allan MacMaster, Beaton's cousin and the family's spokesperson.

MacMaster, the MLA for Inverness, said Colin may be disoriented and trying to hide from searchers.

Colin Beaton (submitted by Allan MacMaster) Beaton wearing his glasses (RCMP) "This is not a young guy who was at a party and had too much to drink," MacMaster said.

"This is a young guy who's in a vulnerable state, who left without any warning and nobody knows where he is."

Ground, air and underwater teams are involved in the search.

"This is not a typical case of a missing person that we just don't know where they went and they turn up a couple of days later, somewhere obvious where you would expect," MacMaster said.

"Given his state and the time that's passed, we're very concerned."

MacMaster said the family is asking people to check any outbuildings on their property in case Beaton has sought shelter there.

Beaton is five-foot-11 and 160 pounds with red hair. He was last seen wearing a grey hoodie, jeans and rubber boots, although the hoodie was found Tuesday along the shore.

He normally wears eyeglasses, but was not wearing them when he left the cottage. He is not considered dangerous.

Anyone with information about Beaton or his whereabouts is asked to call the Inverness RCMP.