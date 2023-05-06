A cut above: Dozens of woodcarving artists in Cole Harbour this weekend

Dozens of artists are in Cole Harbour this weekend for the Atlantic Carving Show and Competition.

The Nova Scotia Wildlife Carvers and Artists Association is holding its annual event at Cole Harbour Place. More than 50 carvers are participating with more than 160 pieces entered, according to event chair Junior Gosse.

"Some of these carvings that we have here this year are just phenomenal," he said.

The artists are from all over Atlantic Canada and parts of Ontario, Gosse said.

The wood carvings are displayed inside Cole Harbour Place as part of a silent auction. (Jeorge Sadi/CBC)

Artists had a year to finish the pieces that are being displayed inside. Four artists using chainsaws competed against each other in the parking lot outside.

Goose said they started in the morning and had seven hours to finish their piece.

Four artists competed in an all-day chainsaw carving contest on Saturday in the parking lot. (Jeorge Sadi/CBC)

Junior Gosse is one of the artists who helped create Dylan the Dragon. (Jeorge Sadi/CBC)

"We're actually generating more people to come in and carve because it was a dying art," said Bob Smith, president of the Nova Scotia Wildlife Carvers and Artists Association.

Smith said two artists are competing in the youth category for the first time and one of them won first place in one of the competitions.

"We have some pretty nice carvings that have been entered by youth who have taken a piece of wood and carved it and painted it," Gosse said.

Organizers say approximately 50 artists submitted more than 160 carvings this year. (Jeorge Sadi/CBC)



"We're very community-oriented," he said. "We have a club that meets once a week during the winter ... and if you have the interest we'll teach you how to take a piece of wood and carve something out of it."

MORE TOP STORIES