Cole Harbour RCMP use pepper spray to force suspect out of home

A 24-year-old man from Cole Harbour, N.S., who was on parole is now facing charges for uttering threats.

RCMP said they were called to a home on Chameau Crescent in Cole Harbour just before 9 p.m. AT Tuesday because a man was threatening two residents of the home.

In a news release, police said the residents locked themselves in a bedroom and called RCMP. When police arrived, they said the suspect refused to comply with demands. Pepper spray was used to force him out of the home.

The accused's parole has been revoked. He is being held in custody until a future court appearance.

