Cole Harbour man accused of sexually assaulting 15-year-old was a teacher

A Cole Harbour, N.S., teacher accused of sexually assaulting a teenage girl had his first court date this week.

Sean Patrick Palmer, 48, was arraigned in Dartmouth provincial court on Tuesday when his lawyer appeared via phone on his behalf.

According to court documents, Palmer has been charged with sexual assault and sexual exploitation in relation to the girl. Police have said she is 15 years old. Her identity is protected by a publication ban.

When charges were laid in March, RCMP did not identify the accused but said there may be additional victims due to the nature of his "position in the community."

The offences allegedly happened between Jan. 31 and March 7 in Cole Harbour, the documents say.

Accused remains on leave

The Halifax Regional Centre for Education confirmed Wednesday Palmer was a teacher, but would not say at what school. Salary records say that in 2018 he was a teacher Sir Robert Borden Junior High.

The investigation into Palmer began on March 6 when police say a friend of the complainant was concerned and went to an adult for help.

The school district placed him on leave that same day.

Palmer is scheduled to be back in court on Aug. 17.

He has been released from custody on conditions to have no contact with the complainant.

Anyone else who feels they could be a victim, or has concerns about someone else who could be a victim, is encouraged to call police at (902) 490-5020.

