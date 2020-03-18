Cole Harbour teacher, 48, charged with sex crimes

RCMP have charged a 48-year-old Cole Harbour, N.S., man with sexual assault and sexual exploitation, and say there may be additional victims.

The man, who was not named in a Wednesday news release, was arrested yesterday. The charges against him are in relation to a 15-year-old girl.

"Investigators feel that due to the nature of the accused's position in the community, there may be additional victims," the release read.

"Anyone who feels they could be a victim, or has concerns about someone else who could be a victim, is encouraged to contact police" at 902-490-5020.

In an email, Halifax Regional Centre for Education (HRCE) spokesperson Doug Hadley confirmed the accused is a teacher.

'Charges are deeply troubling'

"These charges are deeply troubling and the HRCE is taking the matter very seriously," he wrote.

Hadley said HRCE was not providing further details to protect the complainant's identity.

The investigation into the accused began on March 6 when police say a friend of the complainant was concerned and went to an adult for help.

Hadley said the teacher was placed on leave that same day.

The accused has been released from custody on conditions to have no contact with the victim.

He is scheduled to appear in Dartmouth provincial court on June 9.

