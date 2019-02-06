Police investigating after man in car seen shooting at another car in Cole Harbour

Halifax RCMP are investigating a shooting incident that happened Wednesday afternoon in Cole Harbour.

Police said they were called to Circassion Drive just before 4 p.m.

A woman who lives in the area told CBC News she saw two cars driving up the street near Robert K. Turner Elementary School.

The woman, who asked not to be identified, said a man was leaning far out the window of one car, shooting at occupants in the car ahead of it. She said there were children outside in the neighbourhood at the time. She said she heard at least four shots.

Both RCMP and the woman said no one appeared to be hit by the gunfire.

Police have blocked the area off and a police dog is now assisting officers in searching for clues.

