Man faces sex charges after alleged Cole Harbour hot tub incident

Nova Scotia RCMP have laid sex-related charges against a 28-year-old Halifax man for an alleged incident earlier this week at a sports and fitness complex in Cole Harbour.

Police were called to Cole Harbour Place early Monday evening for a complaint about a man who had made inappropriate comments while in the pool area of the complex. Staff told police the man jumped fully clothed into a hot tub. Staff escorted him out of the building before police arrived.

RCMP appealed to the public for help identifying the suspect. On Thursday, they announced four charges relating to two alleged victims, one of whom is a child. The charges are sexual exploitation of a person with a disability, invitation to sexual touching, performing an indecent act and mischief.

The man is also facing charges for failing to show up in court for a scheduled hearing.

