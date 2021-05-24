Police ticket 9 people for attending Dartmouth house party

Nine people have been charged for violating Nova Scotia's COVID-19 gathering limit after a house party in Dartmouth.

A news release from the RCMP said officers responded to the party on Bissett Road in Cole Harbour around 9:30 p.m. Sunday.

The release said loud music was playing and strobe lights were on when police arrived, but then the noise stopped, the lights went off and officers were refused entry into the house.

Officers estimated 30 people were in attendance.

Police waited nearby and ticketed nine people as they left the party.

The fine for violating the Health Protection Act is $2,422 for individuals, meaning the nine tickets amount to nearly $22,000.

Gathering indoors with anyone but household members is currently prohibited under an order of the Health Protection Act, with limited exceptions.

