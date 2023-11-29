Content
Skip to Main ContentAccessibility Help
Nova Scotia

Cole Harbour murder hearing postponed to the new year

Aaron Daniel Crawley cursed, sobbed and paced as he made a brief appearance by video link in Nova Scotia Provincial Court on Wednesday.

Aaron Daniel Crawley made a brief appearance in court by video from jail

CBC News ·
A headshot of a black man with brown eyes and short black hair. He is wearing a grey t shirt and dark grey hoodie.
Aaron Daniel Crawley appeared in court by video link from jail on Wednesday. He's been charged with first-degree murder in the death of his estranged partner, Hollie Marie Boland, in Cole Harbour, N.S., in October. (Nova Scotia RCMP/X)

Aaron Daniel Crawley cursed, sobbed and paced as he made a brief appearance in Nova Scotia Provincial Court on Wednesday. 

Crawley, 33, appeared over a video link from the jail where he's been held since his arrest on a charge of first-degree murder.

Crawley is accused of killing his estranged partner, Hollie Marie Boland, 30, of Dartmouth, by running her down with a car.

The incident happened last month on a quiet street in Cole Harbour.

Crown prosecutors have yet to receive all expected evidence from police and, without that evidence, Legal Aid has been unable to process Crawley's request for a lawyer.

At one point, Crawley appeared to be shouting "You're fired" before the court muted his microphone so that lawyers could discuss their next moves. 

The case will return to court on Jan. 10, when they will try to set dates for a preliminary inquiry.

CBC's Journalistic Standards and Practices|About CBC News
Corrections and clarifications|Submit a news tip|

now