Cole Harbour murder hearing postponed to the new year

Aaron Daniel Crawley cursed, sobbed and paced as he made a brief appearance in Nova Scotia Provincial Court on Wednesday.

Crawley, 33, appeared over a video link from the jail where he's been held since his arrest on a charge of first-degree murder.

Crawley is accused of killing his estranged partner, Hollie Marie Boland, 30, of Dartmouth, by running her down with a car.

The incident happened last month on a quiet street in Cole Harbour.

Crown prosecutors have yet to receive all expected evidence from police and, without that evidence, Legal Aid has been unable to process Crawley's request for a lawyer.

At one point, Crawley appeared to be shouting "You're fired" before the court muted his microphone so that lawyers could discuss their next moves.

The case will return to court on Jan. 10, when they will try to set dates for a preliminary inquiry.

