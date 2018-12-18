Cole Harbour man facing 24 charges in human trafficking case

A 21-year-old man from Cole Harbour, N.S., is facing a number of charges related to human trafficking after a 17-year-old girl went to police.

Halifax police said on Sunday officers were called to investigate an assault that happened the night before. The girl reported being threatened and repeatedly assaulted by the man.

During the investigation, the girl told police the man "directed and influenced her for the purpose of prostitution," Halifax Regional Police said in a news release.

Dante Warnell Cromwell, 21, is facing 24 charges in total, including trafficking a person under 18 years old, sexual assault, assault with a weapon, choking to overcome resistance and a number of weapons charges.

He was scheduled to appear in Dartmouth provincial court Tuesday.