Fire tears through Cole Harbour house

There were no injuries Friday morning when fire heavily damaged a home in Cole Harbour, N.S.

The owner of the home and her two cats escaped the flames.

Halifax Regional Fire and Emergency District Chief Kevin Dean said the call came in at around 8:30 a.m.

"When they arrived the fire was through the roof, so immediately we went into what we call a defensive operation and fought the fire from the exterior of the building," he said.

Two chimneys were visible on the outside of the house but Dean said it's too soon to say how the fire started. A fire investigator has been called in to determine the cause.

A woman and her two cats were home at the time but escaped the fire unharmed. (Paul Palmeter/CBC)

Dean calls the damage "extensive."

Freezing temperatures of –10 C feeling like –20 with windchill made for some challenges for fire crews.

"Really the snow didn't create too many problems for us," said Dean. But he said it got icy around the property.

He said despite the frigid conditions and the progression of the fire, crews did a good job.

