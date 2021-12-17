Kings County woman, 89, killed in Highway 101 crash

Nova Scotia RCMP are investigating a fatal crash Thursday evening that claimed the life of one woman and sent another to hospital with critical injuries.

RCMP say emergency crews were called to the scene on Highway 101 in Coldbrook, N.S., at 5:20 p.m. AT. Police say two vehicles, a grey car and a silver SUV, were travelling in different directions when they collided head-on.

The driver of the car, a 64-year-old woman from Kings County, suffered life-threatening injuries and was airlifted to hospital by a LifeFlight helicopter.

The 89-year-old woman driving the SUV was rushed to hospital in an ambulance where she later died of her injuries. Police say the woman was also from Kings County.

MORE TOP STORIES