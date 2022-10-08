Dozens turn out at Nova Scotia beach to take chilly ocean dip

Over 50 intrepid people turned up at Rainbow Haven Beach in Cow Bay on Saturday to take a dip in a chilly ocean.

The mass immersion was organized by Cold Play NS, which bills itself as the East Coast cold dipping community of the Halifax Regional Municipality.

Jule Shanks, one of the group's founders, told CBC Radio's Information Morning Halifax the event was designed to recruit new members.

Shanks said she took a course on the Wim Hof method in 2020 at the start of the pandemic when she found herself in a "deep depression."

"Wim Hof is this wild man from Holland that is an advocate for mental health through cold therapy or cryotherapy," Shanks said.

"There are three pillars of the program. One is a breathing method, one is ... regular cold exposure and the other one is commitment."

Shanks credits the method with helping her deal with post-traumatic stress disorder, anxiety, depression and addictions to cigarettes and marijuana.

The community has grown thorough Facebook and Instagram accounts, Shanks said, and now has about 170 members.

She described the growing membership as a "beautiful community" that has a lot of fun in the water, which was between 14 and 16 C. Participants stay in the water for three to five minutes.

Robert Jones is another member of the group who took the plunge on Saturday.

Jones said he was already a veteran of polar dips when a friend introduced him to cold dipping.

Unlike polar dips, where everyone runs into the water and then runs out again, the longer exposure involved in cold dipping provides greater benefits, Jones said.

Like Shanks, Jones said the practice helps him alleviate anxiety and depression. He said it provides a powerful psychological boost to participants.

"I took a friend today and it was their first time doing it," Jones said. "And so they had to overcome that fear.

"Being able to accept the fact that you're tough enough to do this, I mean [if] you can get through this, you can get through things that are not as hard as that."

Stephen Cheung is a kinesiology professor at Brock University. (Submitted by Stephen Cheung)

Stephen Cheung, a professor of kinesiology at Brock University in Ontario, specializes in the effects of environmental stress on the human body. He said the main benefit of cold water exposure is a short-term adrenaline rush.

Cheung previously taught at Dalhousie University.

He said when the human body releases adrenaline in a fight-or-flight response it makes the person feel invigorated and energized.

Cheung said adrenaline and the sympathetic nervous system release pleasure neurotransmitters in the brain that can reinforce the desire for a healthy or neutral habit like cold water dips to replace more destructive habits like addictions.

While it can provide benefits to some people, Cheung cautioned that it is not for everyone.

