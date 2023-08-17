Colchester community group set to roll out the welcome mat to newcomers

A Truro-based network is being put together to try to make Colchester communities more inviting places for newcomers to put down roots.

"The welcome network is really designed to create companionship and interactivity among people," said David Phillips, a key player behind the initiative.

"We're establishing a buddy system to match up long-standing residents of the community with newcomers to help them get a lay of the land, understand all the activities and the facilities, and the services that are available to them here."

The network will help newcomers find jobs or if they want to start a business, help them set up shop.

Phillips said the group would also sponsor community events, host smaller gatherings and come up with other ways to welcome newcomers to their communities, whether they're from "New Glasgow or Calgary or Singapore or Thailand."

The group will get $152,000 from the Nova Scotia government to fund its activities over the next three years.

It's the second such investment in community-building by the province. The Cape Breton Partnership's welcoming communities initiative, started in 2020, will receive $214,000 for similar work until 2026.

The project will match newcomers with residents to help them become familiar with the town and its services and facilities. (Robert Short/CBC)

Phillips, also CEO of the Truro-Colchester Partnership for Economic Prosperity, said the fact Truro is home to a Nova Scotia Community College campus and Dalhousie University's agricultural campus has meant an influx of foreign students.

"We do have a lot of people coming in from India and Africa and other parts of the world," said Phillips.

"We'd like those people to stay once they've gotten their education, start a business, take a job, make some kind of a long-term contribution to the community."

Welcoming diversity

Network volunteers will also be involved in convincing people who already live in the region, about the value of welcoming newcomers.

"It's not just about providing support to newcomers," he said. "It's about educating our long-term residents.

"It's about making the community more diverse. A more diverse community is a more intelligent, sophisticated and empathetic community."

Phillips said historically Truro hasn't been the most welcoming community.

"When I was growing up in the West End of Truro we had neighbours down the street who after 10 years were still the new people," he said. "They still didn't know anybody on their street."

The network is hoping to change that.

"We're hoping to make newcomers to our community feel welcome, valued, and supported."

