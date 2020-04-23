Colchester offers financial help for funerals of N.S. shooting victims

To help offset funeral costs, the Municipality of Colchester is offering up to $5,000 to the families who lost loved ones in last weekend's shooting rampage in Nova Scotia.

The majority of the 22 victims lived within the municipality, which includes the small community of Portapique, where the shootings began Saturday night and then continued on to other communities in the municipality.

The money applies to all victims who died in the tragedy.

Municipal administrators will put staff in place to help make sure any community member who needs assistance finds the support they need at this difficult time.

The provincial mental health crisis line is also available 24/7 at 1-888-429-8167.

"I'm sure at some point there will likely be some kind of life insurance kick in," said Coun. Tom Taggart, whose district includes Portapique. "But people need to put themselves on the other side of this, how do you face that challenge?"

If you are seeking mental health support during this time, here are resources available to Nova Scotians.

