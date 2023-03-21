Why this N.S. mayor travelled to the Middle East to talk about garbage

Officials from Colchester County have just returned from a trip to Jordan, where they shared municipal expertise with their counterparts and residents.

That expertise? Dealing with trash.

Mayor Christine Blair has been part of a six-year project by the Federation of Canadian Municipalities which works with local governments in Jordan to "deliver effective and inclusive municipal services."

Blair said Canadian representatives were partnered with 12 different municipalities in the central and southern regions of the Middle Eastern country to provide them with a tailored approach to improving their facilities.

"[The project] implemented capacity strengthening, adapted to their needs," Blair told CBC Radio's Information Morning Nova Scotia on Tuesday.

"So to date, the municipalities have gained knowledge and experience in designing and implementing strategic plans, solid waste management plans and initiatives, and creating opportunities to change the behaviour of citizens on littering through fostering sustainable behaviour efforts."

To hear more about Blair's work in Jordan, listen to host Portia Clark's full interview below.

Information Morning - NS 8:01 Why a N.S. mayor travelled to Jordan to talk about solid waste management Municipal officials from Colchester County recently completed some important work overseas. They were in Jordan, representing the Federation of Canadian Municipalities, as part of a six-year project to improve their solid waste management. Christine Blair, the mayor of Colchester County, was there.

MORE TOP STORIES