Colchester County man pleads not guilty to sex assault and child porn charges

A 50-year-old man from Five Islands, N.S., has entered not guilty pleas to child pornography and sexual assault charges and is facing two preliminary inquiries later this year.

Myles Lewis, 50, was arrested by the RCMP's internet child exploitation unit in July 2020.

Police said they were acting on information they'd received the month before from the National Child Exploitation and Crime Centre.

He was charged with possessing and transmitting child pornography. Police also charged Lewis with an historical sexual assault against a child under the age of 16. That investigation was started in 2019 when the allegation was first reported to police.

During an appearance in provincial court in Truro Wednesday morning, Lewis's lawyer indicated they accepted the Crown had enough evidence to take all the charges to trial, but they want preliminary inquiries to test some of that evidence.

Lewis has elected to be tried by justices of the Nova Scotia Supreme Court in two separate trials.

MORE TOP STORIES