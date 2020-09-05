Colchester County man dead, 2 taken to hospital, after ingesting white powder

A 24-year-old Colchester County man is dead and two other men were taken to hospital in life-threatening condition after ingesting a white powder early Saturday morning.

First responders were called to an address in Earltown, N.S., at 3:05 a.m.

RCMP believe all three men ingested the powder, which they think could have contained fentanyl or another toxic substance. The substance is being tested.

Fentanyl is a very strong opioid and police say just a few grains are enough to kill a person.

"Our primary concern is public safety and we want people to ensure they are aware of what may be circulating and to take the necessary precautions or rethink choices they may be about to make," RCMP say in a news release sent on Saturday afternoon.

