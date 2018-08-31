Controversial kennel bylaw defeated in Colchester County

Municipal councillors in Nova Scotia's Colchester County have voted unanimously against a proposed bylaw that sparked outrage in the community over concerns it would shut down kennels and boarding facilities.

The proposed kennel development bylaw stated "no person shall be permitted to establish or operate any type of kennel" in the municipality.

Crawford Macpherson, the director of community development with the Municipality of the County of Colchester, said councillors deferred the future creation of a kennel bylaw to the planning advisory committee.

"To go through a fuller, more comprehensive process, which of course involves public engagement," he said Friday.

He said those consultations would happen later this fall.

There were no public presentations prior to Thursday evening's vote.

Dog lovers in Nova Scotia's Colchester County were concerned a proposed municipal bylaw would shut down kennels and boarding facilities. (Robert Short/CBC News)

Earlier this week, about 100 people gathered to protest it in front of the municipal building in Truro.

They expressed concerns that the bylaw would affect existing kennels and hurt businesses that serve animals.

The municipality started looking at the rules around kennels after an application to expand a boarding facility in Bible Hill. That case has been appealed to the Nova Scotia Utility and Review Board.

