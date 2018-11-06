Man, 71, shot in legs at Colchester County hunting camp

A 71-year-old man is being treated in hospital for leg injuries after being shot at a hunting camp in Nova Scotia's Colchester County.

RCMP responded to a hunting accident Tuesday at a camp on Highway 2 in Economy.

The shooting occurred when another man at the camp picked up a rifle and it accidentally discharged, RCMP said in a news release.

The two men are known to each other.

The victim was taken to hospital by ambulance with serious but non-life-threatening injuries to both legs, the release said.

No charges have been laid and RCMP are continuing to investigate the matter.

General deer hunting season began Oct. 26 and continues until Dec. 1.