Man injured as rural Colchester County home raked by gunfire

RCMP in Nova Scotia are investigating an incident in Colchester County in which a house was strafed with gunfire and a man was injured.

It happened around 10 p.m. Wednesday on Onslow Mountain Road. Police said several shots were fired at a house and a car in the driveway.

Three people were in the home but only one was hit by gunfire. He was airlifted to hospital in Halifax. His injuries are not believed to be life-threatening.

RCMP Cpl. Jennifer Clarke said police do not believe it was a random act. She said it appears the gunman approached the house on foot.

"There was a vehicle parked sort of at the end of the quite long driveway to the victim's home," Clarke said.

"We do think at this time that the individual left the vehicle on the road, walked towards the home on foot where the shooting occurred, and then left the area again on foot, got into the truck and then left."