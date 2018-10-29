3 Colby Village, N.S., homes hit by break-ins while residents sleep

RCMP are warning the public after a string of break-ins on the weekend in a subdivision in Cole Harbour, N.S., that happened while residents were asleep in their homes.

Keys, identification, shoes and food were taken from three homes during the Friday and Saturday night break-ins, said RCMP Cpl. Jennifer Clarke.

"It tells me people are simply getting in the door, grabbing what they can and moving on," she said.

Colby Village is the subdivision where the break-ins took place.

Clarke said break-ins happen from time to time when the homeowners are there.

'Incredibly troubling'

"That is an incredibly troubling thing to think about happening in your own home," she said.

Clarke said some of the victims contacted police hours after learning of the robberies. She said it's important for people to contact police as soon as possible because evidence such as footprints and handprints can be perishable.

"When it's going on, it's always a better time to give us a call because there is that chance we may spot someone in the neighbourhood who may be connected [to the incident]," said Clarke.

She recommended people not leave items such as keys and identification at the entries to their homes. Rather, these items should be placed in an inconspicuous location.

It's not known if the burglaries involved one person or multiple people.

Anyone with information about these incidents is asked to call RCMP at 902-490-5020.