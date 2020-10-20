Long-awaited Cogswell District redevelopment moving forward

The long-delayed Cogswell District redevelopment project is finally moving forward after the land negotiations were finalized between the Halifax Regional Municipality and Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust, according to a release Friday from the municipality.

Work on the project was delayed last year, partly because of the pandemic, but mostly because land negotiations took longer than expected.

But the back and forth between the municipality and the real estate giant has finally come to a head. HRM will acquire four parcels of land from the company in exchange for a newly created parcel of municipal land where the Cogswell Interchange currently stands.

A park and transit hub will be created near Granville Street. (Halifax Regional Municipality)

The land acquired by the municipality includes one large parcel, at the end of Granville Street., which will be transformed into a park and transit hub. The municipality also acquired three smaller parcels.

The project is one of the biggest development projects ever planned for the municipality. It would see a new neighbourhood being created, connecting the city's north end, waterfront and the downtown core.

City council adopted an administrative order in July 2020 that would include contract requirements in the tender that would have social benefits, specifically in regard to "workforce development and supplier diversity."

Staff have been engaging with the Mi'kmaw and African Nova Scotian communities, and the construction industry, to figure out how that might look.

A digital rendering of the planned park and transit hub near Granville Street. (Halifax Regional Municipality)

The construction tender has been released to three pre-approved bidders, and is expected to be awarded by the end of summer 2021 with construction to begin in the fall.

