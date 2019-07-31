'Significant' amount of cocaine seized following 5-month operation

Police arrested four people in the Hammonds Plains, N.S., area following a five-month-long drug trafficking operation in which a "significant" amount of drugs was seized.

Halifax District RCMP Cpl. Lisa Croteau said the investigation, dubbed Operation Harrier, began in February.

On July 25, police searched a home on Pockwock Road in Upper Hammonds Plains. Croteau said police seized a "significant" quantity of cocaine, though she would not specify the amount.

At that time, police arrested a 34-year-old Upper Hammonds Plains man and charged him with multiple counts related to cocaine trafficking, as well as conspiracy to traffic cocaine and possession of property obtained by crime.

Police also arrested two other people without incident, a 56-year-old woman from Hammonds Plains and a 42-year-old man from Middle Sackville. They're each facing numerous charges including cocaine trafficking and possession of property obtained by crime, say RCMP.

After further investigation, police then arrested a 28-year-old woman from Upper Hammonds Plains on Monday. She's facing charges of cocaine trafficking and possession of property obtained by crime.

The 34-year-old man appeared in Halifax provincial court on Monday. He was released on conditions and is scheduled to appear in court in September.

The other three accused are also scheduled to appear in court in September to face their respective charges.

