Tolls lifted for Nova Scotians driving Highway 104's Cobequid Pass

Nova Scotians who have long grumbled about having to pay tolls on the Trans-Canada Highway into and out of the province have been given an early Christmas present.

The Cobequid Pass is no longer a pay-to-use section of Highway 104.

The Houston government quietly removed the charge for all Nova Scotia registered vehicles at 11 a.m. Thursday.

"Our government promised to remove tolls on the Cobequid Pass, and today it became a reality," Premier Tim Houston said in a news release issued after the change came into effect.

"Tolls will remain for non-Nova Scotia passenger and commercial vehicles, ensuring that we keep this important transportation corridor maintained to the highest standard."

According to figures supplied by the Department of Public Works, about 50 percent of the traffic on the 45-kilometre stretch of Highway 104 between Masstown and Thomson Station is out-of-province vehicles.

Prior to the pandemic, that stretch of highway saw an average of 7,600 cars and 2,100 trucks a day.

The plan is to continue to operate the toll plaza and, according to the news release, there are no plans to increase tolls for visitors. The toll, last set in 2004, ranges from $4 for cars up to $24 for large tractor-trailers and buses.

The Cobequid Pass first opened in 1997 to replace the old Highway 104, which ran through the Wentworth Valley and was dubbed the valley of death for the high number of traffic fatalities. At the time, the Liberal government said safety was a key factor in deciding to partner with private industry to build a safer alternative.

The highway cost approximately $112.9 million to construct and took 20 months to complete.

