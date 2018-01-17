Nova Scotia drivers weeks away from free passage on province's only toll highway
Visitors to Nova Scotia will still have to pay to use 45-km stretch of Highway 104
Nova Scotia's only toll highway should be free for Nova Scotia drivers by the end of the month.
Public Works Minister Kim Masland said the province has paid off the debt owing to the private corporation that built the 45-kilometre stretch of Highway 104 between Masstown and Thomson Station.
Paying off that roughly $30-million debt was a key step in fulfilling the obligation the province took in 1995, when it signed a deal with the Highway 104 Western Alignment Corporation to finance, design, construct, operate and maintain the four-lane divided section of the Trans-Canada Highway.
Paying off the debt also allows the province to remove the tolls, which Masland said she expects to happen by the end of this month.
A committee made up of representatives from the various departments involved in the project are now working out the details associated with removing the tolls.
Masland said only Nova Scotians will benefit from a free ride. She said the tolls will no longer be applied to vehicles that are registered in the provinces, including commercial vehicles.
What still needs to be determined is how tolls will be collected from out-of-province drivers, and what will happen to the roughly 50 people who work at the toll plaza.
"I am aware that some people at the plaza have already moved on to different jobs because they knew that this was a commitment of government to remove tolls," Masland said.
"We'll see what the interdepartmental committee comes up with to help those people."
Comments
To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.
By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.
Become a CBC Member
Join the conversation Create account
Already have an account?