Parts of Cobequid Pass closed due to poor weather, road conditions

The Cobequid Pass between the toll section and Masstown, N.S., is closed due to poor weather and road conditions.

"We are gradually moving our salt/plow trucks through the stopped traffic to get to the blockage," said the Department of Transportation and Infrastructure Renewal in a tweet.

No one from the department was immediately available for an interview.

The closure was announced by the 511 Nova Scotia Twitter account at 8:22 p.m. Friday. The department indicated that trucks were stuck on the hill near the Wentworth-Collingwood exit, blocking both lanes.

Initial posts on social media indicated some vehicles were being turned around at medians. Later in the evening, the department tweeted that traffic was being diverted at exit 7, Thomson Station, and exit 11.

Motorists were urged to avoid the pass.

This image was taken at 8:08 p.m. on Friday, Nov. 8, 2019, at the Cobequid Pass. (Tonya L. Boudreau/Facebook)

Al Varney was on his way from New Brunswick to Nova Scotia when he got caught in the blockage. By 10:30 p.m., he'd been stuck for three hours.

"There are transports and cars for miles," he wrote in a Facebook message to CBC News.

Located in a high-elevation area in northern Nova Scotia, the pass is well-known for experiencing weather that can be significantly worse than nearby communities.

The Cobequid Pass also has a history of motorists getting stranded, the worst occurring on Nov. 19, 2008. As many as 1,500 vehicles were trapped overnight when a sudden storm made the section of the Trans-Canada Highway from the toll booths to Glenholme impassable.

Some stranded travellers spent as many 16 hours stuck in their vehicles.

