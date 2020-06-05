Colchester community to celebrate high school grads with drive-in ceremony

The community around a Colchester County high school is putting together a graduation event that will allow graduates to celebrate their accomplishments together without risking the spread of COVID-19.

The idea for a drive-in graduation came from Jim Lorraine, whose daughter Eryn is in Grade 12 at Cobequid Educational Centre (CEC). Last month, he offered to host the event at his family's farm in Upper Onslow, N.S.

Last week, Chief Medical Officer of Health Dr. Robert Strang announced a special easing of public health restrictions for graduation ceremonies, clearing the way for Lorraine's plan.

As with most graduation ceremonies, graduates will arrive, take their places, and wait for their names to be called, alphabetically. But in this case, instead of sitting shoulder to shoulder with their peers, graduates will wait in cars with their families, parked more than two metres away from each other.

Lorraine said he's expecting more than 90 per cent of the graduating class of 384 students to attend.

The school is issuing diplomas to students in private ceremonies before the June 26 drive-in event, but students will still walk across a stage, one at a time, to collect a swag bag with gift certificates for meals at local restaurants.

Video of the procession will be projected onto a screen, about 2.5 metres high by about 4 metres wide, and broadcast for people to watch from home.

Coming together after community tragedy

Jeannine Garrett's daughter Amelia is also part of the graduating class at CEC. Garrett said the drive-in ceremony is important because it will be the only opportunity for graduates to share their accomplishments with friends and classmates. When they collect their diplomas at the school, only immediate family can attend.

"They need to go out with a celebration I think, especially this year after everything that's gone on with COVID and the tragedies in April and all of that. These kids need to be able to see each other, smile, congratulate each other and send each other off," Garrett told CBC's Mainstreet.

The ceremony will pay tribute to Emily Tuck, who would have graduated from CEC this year, but was killed in the shooting rampage of April 18 and 19 that began in Portapique, N.S.

Garrett's daughter lost her father and stepmother, Sean McLeod and Alanna Jenkins, in the same shooting.

Clare Boudreau and Mallory Priest are co-presidents of CEC's student council.

Boudreau said she's proud of her class for showing resiliency through the challenges of the pandemic, and the recent tragedies that have befallen their community.

"The fact that we're still all here together for this graduation ceremony is really an inspiring thing," Boudreau said.

Priest said there is a "small sense of loss at not having that very traditional graduation," but she's grateful the class is able to come together at all.

Graduates will leave after everyone has crossed the stage, but return later in the evening for a live DJ set and fireworks show.

Lorraine said he expects the event will cost about $20,000. The community is raising money through a GoFundMe campaign.

