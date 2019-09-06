Skip to Main Content
HRM advises those living on the coast to evacuate
Halifax Regional Municipality is advising residents living along the shoreline to get out of harm's way with the approach of Hurricane Dorian.

'We are preparing for the worst'

Beaufort Police Officer Curtis Resor, left, and Sgt. Micheal Stepehens check a sailboat for occupants in Beaufort, N.C. after Hurricane Dorian passed the coast. (Tom Copeland/The Associated Press)

"We are preparing for the worst," said HRM official Erica Fleck.

Those living in high-risk areas like Sambro, Peggys Cove and along the Eastern Shore are being urged to voluntarily evacuate.

Waves are expected to reach as high as 15 metres in some places.

Comfort centres will open Saturday at the Canada Games Centre, Dartmouth East Community Centre and the Saint Margarets Centre.

