Coast guard spending $12M to refurbish icebreaker Edward Cornwallis
Work at Irving-owned Shelburne Ship Repair expected to begin in April and last until January 2021
The coast guard is announcing it will spend $12.1 million to refurbish a light icebreaker at a shipyard on Nova Scotia's South Shore.
Fisheries Minister Bernadette Jordan was in Shelburne today to say the government will be funding repair work on the Canadian Coast Guard ship Edward Cornwallis, supporting 55 jobs at the Irving-owned Shelburne Ship Repair.
The work is expected to begin in April and last until January 2021.
A release says the repairs include the replacement of main engines, a new heavy-lift crane, a new bow thruster and hull coating.
The vessel will also undergo regulatory work such as inspecting the tail shafts, seals, stern tubes, propellers and rudder.
The 34-year-old icebreaker was launched in 1986. It was built by Marine Industries in Quebec.
MORE TOP STORIES
Comments
To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.
By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.