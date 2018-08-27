Authorities investigating slick in Halifax harbour
The Canadian Coast Guard is trying to determine source of 'mystery sheen'
The Canadian Coast Guard is trying to determine the source of a slick in Halifax harbour.
What appeared to be a patch of oil was visible on the water's surface close to Bishop's Landing along the Halifax waterfront on Monday.
Alexandra McNab, a spokesperson for the Department of Fisheries and Oceans, said in a statement members of the Coast Guard Environmental Response group have been in the area since the morning and are monitoring the patch.
She said at this point, they're calling it a "mystery sheen."
Earlier this month, a leaking pipe at the Nova Scotia Power's Tufts Cove generating station spilled about 5,000 litres of bunker C fuel into Halifax harbour on the Dartmouth side.
An additional 9,900 litres leaked into a containment trench and another 9,400 litres entered the cooling water system of one of the utility's generators.
McNab said it wasn't yet clear if the two incidents are connected.