Authorities investigating slick in Halifax harbour

The Canadian Coast Guard is trying to determine the source of a slick in Halifax harbour.

What appeared to be a patch of oil was visible on the water's surface close to Bishop's Landing along the Halifax waterfront on Monday.

Alexandra McNab, a spokesperson for the Department of Fisheries and Oceans, said in a statement members of the Coast Guard Environmental Response group have been in the area since the morning and are monitoring the patch.

She said at this point, they're calling it a "mystery sheen."

Earlier this month, a leaking pipe at the Nova Scotia Power's Tufts Cove generating station spilled about 5,000 litres of bunker C fuel into Halifax harbour on the Dartmouth side.

An additional 9,900 litres leaked into a containment trench and another 9,400 litres entered the cooling water system of one of the utility's generators.

McNab said it wasn't yet clear if the two incidents are connected.

Read more articles at CBC Nova Scotia