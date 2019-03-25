Clyde River man, 28, faces charges in Pubnico stabbing

A 28-year-old Clyde River, N.S., man is facing charges after RCMP say a man was stabbed in the back in Pubnico, N.S., on Sunday.

RCMP arrived at a home on Highway 3 and found the victim outside on the ground.

Police said the accused was arrested shortly after the incident and police laid charges of aggravated assault and breach of probation late Monday. He was held in custody overnight and will appear in Yarmouth provincial court Tuesday.

The victim remains in hospital, but is expected to survive.

Police closed a section of Highway 3 as part of the investigation on Sunday and reopened it Monday afternoon.

Police continue to investigate.

