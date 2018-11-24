New
Police investigating homicide in Spryfield
Officers were called to respond to a weapons complaint at a home on Clovis Avenue.
Police are treating the death of a man in Halifax on Friday night as a homicide.
Halifax Regional Police and RCMP were called to a home on Clovis Avenue in the Spryfield area just before 9 p.m. for a complaint about a weapon.
A man was taken to the hospital, where he was pronounced dead.
The medical examiner's office hasn't yet determined the cause of the man's death.