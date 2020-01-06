Skip to Main Content
RCMP release photos of clothing in hopes of identifying body found on beach
Nova Scotia

RCMP release photos of clothing in hopes of identifying body found on beach

The Digby County RCMP have released images of a man's clothing in hopes that someone might recognize them and help identify a body discovered on a beach in September.

Body was discovered in Digby County in September

CBC News ·
Police are asking the public for help in identifying the body of a man found on a beach in September. (Nova Scotia RCMP)

The Digby County RCMP have released images of a man's clothing in hopes the public can help identify human remains found on a beach in September.

The body was discovered in the small community of Sandy Cove shortly after 9 a.m. on Sept. 8, according to an RCMP news release.

The release said the RCMP worked with the Nova Scotia Medical Examiner Service and have since identified the remains as male.

On Monday, police released a photo of Urban Heritage bootcut jeans and a size 9 Terra boot.

The RCMP say the boot is size 9. (Nova Scotia RCMP)

"The RCMP is releasing photos of the man's clothing with the hope that someone may recognize them," said the release. 

The release said the circumstances that led to the man's death have yet been determined and the case has been recently added to Canada's Missing website. 

It said the investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Digby County RCMP or Crime Stoppers.

The RCMP says they hope someone will recognize the clothing. (Nova Scotia RCMP)
CBC's Journalistic Standards and Practices|About CBC News
Report Typo or Error|