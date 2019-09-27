'Let's hope everyone hears us': Climate strikes happening in N.S. on Friday

As people around the world call for more action against climate change, Nova Scotians are gearing up to take part in the global climate strike.

There are at least eight climate strikes planned in Nova Scotia on Friday in Halifax, Truro, Middleton, New Glasgow, Antigonish, Sandy Cove, Baddeck and Sydney. The Halifax event starts at Victoria Park at 11 a.m.

CBC Nova Scotia will be live streaming parts of the Halifax march on our website and our Facebook page.

Young people are growing increasingly concerned about the effects of climate change, as millions took to the streets in roughly 150 countries one week ago as part of Fridays for Future, a school strike movement founded by Swedish environmental activist Greta Thunberg, which has grown into a global movement.

"With my friends, we talk about it all the time," Oxford School student Ruby Jangaard told CBC's Information Morning. "It really matters to us and it's a really big problem right now. We want to make change."

Sixteen-year-old Swedish climate activist Greta Thunberg takes part in a demonstration as part of the Global Climate Strike in New York on Sept. 20. Thunberg will be in Montreal on Friday. (Shannon Stapleton /Reuters)

Abby Steeves, a Grade 9 student at Halifax Grammar School, will be speaking at the Halifax rally.

"I want to help inspire people, but also give them the facts, because the goal is to try to get people to actually do something," she told Information Morning.

"No one is going to do anything if they think it's so helpless that ... nothing can be done, and no one will do anything if they think it's not a big deal."

Steeves wants to see better public transportation in Halifax to encourage fewer people to use cars. Since learning about the effects of climate change, she has stopped eating meat and doesn't use single-use plastics.

"Once you stop using them, you realize how little you need them," she said.

Gorsebrook Junior High student Milo van Kessel Power told Information Morning he hopes to see a big turnout in Halifax.

"The youth is the next generation that's going to be living in this climate change, so considering that they're going to be the next grown-ups ... We should start now as opposed to starting when we don't really have a chance," he said.

"Let's hope everyone hears us."

