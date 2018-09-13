McNeil says cap-and-trade plan 'will be near' Paris accord levels

Premier Stephen McNeil says the province's cap-and-trade proposal being evaluated by the federal government would bring Nova Scotia almost in line with climate change targets Canada agreed to in the Paris accord.

"We'll be near 50 per cent below 2006 [emissions] levels by 2030," he told reporters Thursday at Province House.

"We are currently 30 per cent below now."

The federal government's pledge in Paris was to reduce emissions to 30 per cent less than they were in 2005 by 2030.

McNeil said there are various considerations that could change the final landing spot, including potential LNG developments proposed for the province.

"That would obviously have an impact, for sure," said the premier.

Nova Scotia is one of only two provinces in the country to have already reached the 2020 threshold set by Ottawa and the premier said they would continue to work toward lower levels through the use of efficiency programs and expanded green-energy use.

An updated provincial target

On Thursday, the NDP urged the government to go even further, introducing a bill that would update the 2007 Environmental Goals and Sustainable Prosperity Act to create a new target of reducing greenhouse gas emissions to 50 per cent below 1990 levels by 2030.

Stephen Thomas, energy campaign co-ordinator for the Ecology Action Centre, said the NDP plan is a realistic target that would put the province in line with the Paris Agreement.

Stephen Thomas of the Ecology Action Centre says new emission reduction targets proposed by the NDP are realistic and would help drive the green economy. (Jean Laroche/CBC)

Research shows a green economy could create 30,000 jobs in Nova Scotia, Thomas added. He said getting to that point means greater efforts on energy efficiency, sustainable transportation and further consideration to the merits of certain large-scale fossil fuel projects.

"Some of the projects that we're talking about now will lock us into emissions for the next 20, 30, 40 years."

Environment Margaret Miller said it makes sense to see what Ottawa says about the Nova Scotia cap-and-trade proposal before passing legislation related to targets.

"What we've already submitted is definitely a plan for our movement forward," she said.

Environment Minister Margaret Miller says the plan submitted to Ottawa reflects the call from the public for further action on climate change. (CBC)

That proposal has yet to be made public, but Miller said it includes "aggressive targets" that reflect what the government has been hearing from the public.

But NDP environment critic Lenore Zann said she doesn't think the government should wait for a response from Ottawa before taking action.

"We need a new goal for 2030," she said.

"I think that we should be a leader."

McNeil said Ottawa has indicated a response on the province's proposal would come next month. That plan would become public at that point, said Miller.