Nova Scotia seafood giant Clearwater up for sale

Nova Scotia-based seafood giant Clearwater Seafoods announced Thursday it is evaluating offers to sell the company after it "recently received several expressions of interest."

North America's largest shellfish producer said it has formed a special committee of independent directors to carry out a strategic review.

"Strategic options may include, but are not limited to, a sale of all or a material portion of Clearwater's assets, either in one transaction or in a series of transactions, the outright sale of Clearwater, a merger or other transaction involving Clearwater and a third party, joint ventures, licensing arrangements, various financing alternatives or other significant transaction," the company said in a news release.

Clearwater harvests lobster, scallops, clams, shrimp, crab and sea cucumber. In 2019, it reported sales of $612 million in 58 countries.

One of the most important questions in any sale is the fate of the many licences held by Clearwater.

"Companies holding Canadian fishing licences are required to be majority Canadian owned. This will clearly be a key consideration in the strategic review process," Christine Penney, Clearwater's vice-president of sustainability and public affairs, said in a statement.

Clearwater said it does not intend to disclose developments unless and until the board of directors has approved a specific transaction. There is no timetable to complete the review.

RBC Capital Markets has been hired as financial adviser and Halifax law firm Stewart McKelvey are the lawyers on the case.

The company was founded in 1976 by John Risley and Colin MacDonald.

It has previously rejected an offer from New Brunswick salmon farming company Cooke Seafoods.

On Thursday, Cooke spokesperson Andrew Lively said "the company does not comment on any potential mergers or acquisitions."

