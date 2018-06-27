Clayton Park house hit by stolen car torn down

The house that was hit by a stolen car on Clayton Park Drive in Halifax in May has been demolished.

Geoffrey Cannon, the homeowner, said he hasn't been to the property since the house was knocked down. He said it happened either Tuesday or Wednesday.

The car damaged the home's oil tank, resulting in a leak that contributed to the decision to tear down the house.

"We didn't have to do that, we could have fixed up the house," Cannon said. "But this is just easier to get to the oil and, to tell the truth, we didn't really want to go back there."

Car reported stolen

Cannon and his family were on the back deck of the house on the Saturday morning the Mercedes with an Ontario licence plate crashed into the basement.

At the time, Cannon said the house "shook like a bomb went off."

The car crashed into the house May 12. (Anjuli Patil/CBC)

The driver of the vehicle fled the scene and police confirmed to CBC the vehicle had been reported stolen. The suspect is still at large.

Moving on

The family lived in the house since 2000.

Before the crash, Cannon said he intended to sell it in about five years for retirement. The plan now is to sell the lot once it has been cleared of oil rather than rebuild.

He said leaving the house standing would have created complications to remove the spilled oil. The house would have needed to be supported from beneath.

Homeowner Geoffrey Cannon said the property will be sold once the oil is removed. (Anjuli Patil/CBC)

He said his insurance company could have made those arrangements, "but it would have been a longer wait for us," he said.

The family has been staying in a rental property in Halifax since the incident and will soon be moving into a condo building, Cannon said.

"The first couple of weeks is the shock but now that we've gone through all the bank stuff and insurance and everything else, we've moved on. We're not going to harp on the past, " Cannon said.

