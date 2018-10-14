Intercom found to have been intentionally disabled in Burnside jail death

An internal report into the methadone overdose death of an inmate says an emergency intercom system in his unit at the Central Nova Scotia Correctional Facility in Dartmouth, N.S., had been intentionally disabled, in violation of policy.

An inmate told an investigator that on the morning of April 7, 2014, he found Halifax's Clayton Cromwell unconscious, and yelled to other inmates with an intercom in their cell to press the "red button."

The witness said they pressed the button, but there was no response. After 10 or 15 minutes, the inmates all started to kick their doors and yell to get the attention of correctional officers at the jail in Burnside.

The Justice Department investigator who looked into the 23-year-old's death also says in the recently released report that an inmate heard the overdosing prisoner making sounds like he was choking on his spit during the night of his death.

A cellmate told the investigators that at 2 a.m., about seven hours before Cromwell was declared dead in his cell, he heard Cromwell make a "gurgling" noises and had rolled him over.

Paramedics pronounced Cromwell dead at about 9 a.m. on April 7.

