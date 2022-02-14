Claudia Chender announces bid to lead Nova Scotia NDP with 2 key endorsements

Claudia Chender, the MLA for Dartmouth South, announced Monday that she will run for the leadership of the Nova Scotia New Democratic Party.

"Over the last five years, I've learned a lot about how government works and what people and communities need," she said in a promotional video.

Chender also released endorsements from Halifax Citadel-Sable Island MLA Lisa Lachance and Dartmouth North MLA Susan Leblanc. The NDP has six MLAs in Nova Scotia, including departing leader Gary Burrill, Cape Breton Centre-Whitney Pier MLA Kendra Coombes and Halifax Needham MLA Suzy Hansen.

Speaking to reporters, Chender said she thinks the party has laid the groundwork in the last five years to rebuild and begin to position itself for a return to government.

"I think that we have been talking really consistently about issues that matter to people," she said, point to things such as health care, the environment and people having enough money to make ends meet.

"I think this is the moment when our policies have really dovetailed with the public consciousness."

Getting back to power means making electoral inroads in areas outside Cape Breton Regional Municipality and Halifax Regional Municipality, said Chender, a 45-year-old lawyer who was first elected in 2017.

"We have lots of active members, but because of the size of our party and our resourcing, you know, we just haven't made the headway there that we need to."

Chender said she'd spend the next few months meeting with as many people as possible to make sure party policy reflects what she hears around the province.

'I see her as the next premier'

In the promotional video, Lachance said Chender would be a good leader for the political party.

"Claudia has a unique way to understand complex issues, map a way forward and connect with the folks and communities that are affected most," the first-term MLA said.

Leblanc also endorsed Chender.

"When I see her as the next premier of the province, I see her leading us as Nova Scotians in a healthy, thriving, sustainable, culturally rich community," she said.

The NDP will vote for a new party leader in June. The deadline for candidates to enter the race is May. Chender is the only declared candidate so far and all members of the current caucus are either backing Chender or have at least indicated they will not be entering the race.

Burill announced last November that he was stepping down as party leader but will remain as MLA for Halifax-Chebucto. He was re-elected to that seat in last summer's provincial election.

The timing means the new leader will be well-positioned to recruit a strong slate of candidates ahead of the next provincial election in 2025, said Chender.

The NDP's only term in power in Nova Scotia was 2009-13, when Darrell Dexter led the party. Chender, who was not a member of the party during Dexter's time in office, said she's not giving much thought to the past and is instead focused on what the party needs to do now to return to office.

"I really believe that the policies that we have been espousing and pushing over the last number of years are the ones that meet the need of the present moment," she said.

"I don't think it's one and done."

