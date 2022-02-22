Classmates remembers 'loving mom and friend' who died in South Shore fire

Classmates of a woman who died in a house fire early Saturday morning in Auburndale, N.S., are remembering her as a "loving mom and friend."

In addition to being a teaching assistant at Bluenose Academy, Kaylea Savory was enrolled in the social services diploma program at the NSCC in Kentville, N.S., and was set to graduate in May.

"You knew she was meant to be there because she cared so much for, not just friends and family, but everybody who had something bad happen to them — she wanted to make it better," said classmate Darion Richer.

Richer said Savory, 33, had a talent for getting people to work together. She said Savory was interested in helping people with addictions.

"Where she was living there wasn't a lot of resources and she wanted to change that," Richer said.

Bria Stark, another classmate at NSCC, said she used to sit next to Savory. She said the class just began a course on grief and loss.

'We're all grieving together,' says classmate

"My last moments of her last week was filled with laughter and shared feelings of being overwhelmed with our workload but knowing we were on the path to something better," Stark said.

With graduation coming up in May, Richer said she and her classmates want Savory's memory to be honoured at the ceremony with a posthumous diploma.

"We're all grieving together. The loss of Kaylea is devastating. A lot of us weren't sure how to continue with the program with her not being around, but she would want us to continue on and help everybody," Richer said.

The cause of the fire, which also claimed the lives of her two sons — Harley and Hendrix — and a nine-year-old girl, is still under investigation, but RCMP say foul play is not suspected.

"She loved those boys. She was such a great stepmom too. I've never seen love like that and it's devastating that it's not around anymore," Richer said.

Fire marshal update

In a statement from the fire marshal's office, spokesperson Krista Higdon said while the fire location was examined, other parts of the investigation aren't done, such as interviews.

"This will take time," she wrote. "We will need to complete the investigation process and ensure that the next of kin have been updated with the same information before any information is released."

