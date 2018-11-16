Classified's new memoir takes on perseverance, success and the importance of home

Nova Scotia's favourite hip hop artist has released a new memoir.

Luke Boyd, aka Classified, explores how he went from being a small-town teen to a big name in the music industry in Classified: Off the Beat 'N Path, which was released earlier this year.

In the memoir, Boyd touches on overcoming the challenges of being a young, aspiring music artist on the East Coast, the importance of home and staying humble during success.

"Life's a journey, not a destination," Boyd told Jeff Douglas, the host of CBC Radio's Mainstreet, in a recent interview at his home in Enfield, N.S.

"My only scale of success is that I can come out to my studio every day and make a beat."

To hear more about Classified and his journey to success, listen to the full interview below:

Mainstreet NS 18:10 Classified talks about music, perseverance, success, and the importance of home Jeff Douglas visits Luke Boyd (AKA Classified) in Enfield, Nova Scotia. Classified's new memoir is called Off the Beat 'N Path. 18:10

