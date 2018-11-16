Classified's new memoir takes on perseverance, success and the importance of home
Classified: Off the Beat N' Path was released earlier this year
Nova Scotia's favourite hip hop artist has released a new memoir.
Luke Boyd, aka Classified, explores how he went from being a small-town teen to a big name in the music industry in Classified: Off the Beat 'N Path, which was released earlier this year.
In the memoir, Boyd touches on overcoming the challenges of being a young, aspiring music artist on the East Coast, the importance of home and staying humble during success.
"Life's a journey, not a destination," Boyd told Jeff Douglas, the host of CBC Radio's Mainstreet, in a recent interview at his home in Enfield, N.S.
"My only scale of success is that I can come out to my studio every day and make a beat."
To hear more about Classified and his journey to success, listen to the full interview below:
