Some classes delayed or cancelled in Cape Breton due to storm cleanup

Some schools are closed in Cape Breton and other schools will have a delayed start as cleanup from a spring snowfall Monday continues in eastern parts of the province.

All classes at schools in the Cape Breton Regional Centre for Education are cancelled on Tuesday, while all schools in the Strait Regional Centre for Education have a delayed start.

A news release from the SRCE said due to road conditions, there will be a two-hour delay in opening at all schools in the centre. Buses will also be delayed by two hours.

"For example, if a school usually starts at 9 a.m., it will start at 11 a.m. for today. If your bus normally picks a student up at 8 a.m., it will pick the student up at 10 a.m. for today," the news release said.

SRCE said its announcement system and website are not working.

