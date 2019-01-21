'They broke my car': VW owner unhappy about emissions 'fix'

It was a 'fix' that was supposed to solve problems created by an emissions scandal Volkswagen acknowledged it had intentionally created.

Instead, it's left one owner declaring: "They broke my car."

Adriannea Smith of Mount Uniacke, N.S., told CBC her 2013 Touareg XL, which got the 'fix' in June 2018, hasn't been the same since. She said the vehicle she picked up afterwards was very different from the one she took in.

"I'm at my wit's end," Smith said about the six times her vehicle has been back to the dealership for repairs required because of the work.

"I feel like I spend more time there than I do at work or at home."

Complaints include reduced power and surges

Her biggest concern about the vehicle, which she uses to drive her children to sports events, is safety.

"It was very scary on several occasions," she said about a vehicle that sometimes has reduced power followed by sudden acceleration.

Adriannea Smith says her 2013 Touareg hasn't been the same since it was given the so-called fix. (Yvonne Colbert/CBC)

Vancouver resident Justine Wright owns a 2014 Touareg TDI. He also noticed a change in his vehicle after he got the work done in September 2018.

He said in addition to a big drop in mileage, he has difficulty braking down hills as well a lack of acceleration after stopping.

"When you're merging from a stop sign, trying to turn right or turn left, you kind of feel a lag," Wright said, "It doesn't quite have that power that it had before."

His car has been back to the dealership six times since he had the 'fix' done.

Class action law firm tracking complaints

Wright and Smith are not alone.

According to Golnaz Nayerahmadi, a lawyer with a Toronto law firm that was part of the class action, said there have been 90 complaints from people like Smith and Wright who own or lease Generation 2 (model year 2013-16) 3.0-litre vehicles.

"What's consistent in these stories and reports are that lag and acceleration seems to be unpredictable and that makes class members question whether or not their vehicles are safe after the implementation of the fix," Nayerahmadi said.

Class action lawyer Golnaz Nayerahmadi says her firm, Rochon Genova, has received 90 complaints from VW owners with 3.0-litre Generation 2 vehicles built in 2013-2016. (Mitchel Raphael)

She said the law firm has compiled a detailed database of complaints and shared it with VW, which is investigating. She said she has not heard back from the automaker about the result of that investigation.

Both Wright and Smith own diesel vehicles that were not eligible for a buyback as some other VW owners were.

No buyback offer

"VW sent letters basically saying if you did not have the fix they'd no longer have parts for your car and the fix offered an extended warranty," Wright said. "And I am a high-kilometre driver so the warranty was somewhat appealing."

In addition to the work, car owners were also given a cash payment of several thousand dollars — what they call "sorry" money.

"Had I known the issues and troubles I have had, I definitely would have just foregone the fix and the money," Smith said.

Both she and Wright said owners like them should have been treated the same as the 2.0L owners who were offered a buyback.

"They need to look at the people that are having trouble like myself that have been back at the dealership nine and 10 times, or however many times, and basically say, 'OK, the fix didn't work for your vehicle. We're not sure why. Let's talk and maybe give you the buyback option,'" Smith said.

VW says nothing to see here

VW Canada declined CBC's request to interview a company official about its customers' concerns.

Instead, spokesman Thomas Tetzlaff issued a short email statement saying: "Customer safety is always our number one priority. The repairs were reviewed, tested and approved by the relevant regulatory authorities and the overwhelming majority of our customers have been fully satisfied with their modified vehicle."