N.S. man dead after truck goes off wharf in Clark's Harbour

RCMP in southwestern Nova Scotia are investigating a single-vehicle accident in Clark’s Harbour that led to the death of a 48-year-old man.

RCMP in southwestern Nova Scotia are investigating a fatal single-vehicle accident in Clark's Harbour.

Police responded Tuesday just after 7 a.m. AT after reports that a pickup truck had driven off the end of the wharf near Boundry Street.

A 48-year-old man was pronounced dead at the scene. 

The local man was the only occupant of the vehicle.

