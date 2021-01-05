N.S. man dead after truck goes off wharf in Clark's Harbour
RCMP in southwestern Nova Scotia are investigating a single-vehicle accident in Clark’s Harbour that led to the death of a 48-year-old man.
The 48-year-old man was the only person in the vehicle
Police responded Tuesday just after 7 a.m. AT after reports that a pickup truck had driven off the end of the wharf near Boundry Street.
A 48-year-old man was pronounced dead at the scene.
The local man was the only occupant of the vehicle.
