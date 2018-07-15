Clarks Harbour man, 57, killed in single-vehicle car crash near Tusket

A 57-year-old man from Clarks Harbour, N.S. is dead after a car struck a tree Saturday night on Highway 103 near Tusket.

Yarmouth Rural RCMP responded to the scene around 10:30 p.m. The man was pronounced dead at the scene.

"There's no signs of impairment. Alcohol is not a factor here," said Cpl. Dal Hutchinson. "That's one of the things the medical examiner's office will be assisting with the investigation to determine if a medical emergency had taken place prior to the collision."

A woman who was the passenger in the a 2009 Toyota Corolla was taken to Yarmouth Regional Hospital by EHS and is expected to survive her injuries, Hutchinson said.