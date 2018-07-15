Clarks Harbour man, 57, killed in single-vehicle car crash near Tusket
Police were called to the scene around 10:30 p.m. Saturday. The passenger in the vehicle, a woman, is expected to survive her injuries.
RCMP say 2009 Toyota Corolla left highway 103 in Yarmouth County and struck a tree
A 57-year-old man from Clarks Harbour, N.S. is dead after a car struck a tree Saturday night on Highway 103 near Tusket.
Yarmouth Rural RCMP responded to the scene around 10:30 p.m. The man was pronounced dead at the scene.
"There's no signs of impairment. Alcohol is not a factor here," said Cpl. Dal Hutchinson. "That's one of the things the medical examiner's office will be assisting with the investigation to determine if a medical emergency had taken place prior to the collision."
A woman who was the passenger in the a 2009 Toyota Corolla was taken to Yarmouth Regional Hospital by EHS and is expected to survive her injuries, Hutchinson said.