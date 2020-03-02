Skip to Main Content
Power outages shutter schools in Clare, Weymouth areas
St. Mary’s Bay Academy, Weymouth Consolidated School, École Stella-Maris, École Joseph Dugas, and École Secondaire de Clare cancelled classes Monday due to power outages.

The Nova Scotia Power website says about 6,100 people were affected by the outages at 7 a.m. Monday. (Nova Scotia Power)

Several schools in the Weymouth and Clare areas cancelled classes Monday because of a significant power outage in the region.

The Tri-County Regional Centre for Education announced Monday morning that St. Mary's Bay Academy and Weymouth Consolidated School are closed. 

Conseil Scolaire Acadien Provincial announced École Stella-Maris, École Joseph Dugas, and École Secondaire de Clare are closed Monday as well.

According to the Nova Scotia Power website, the outages in the area were affecting about 6,100 customers at 7 a.m. The estimated restoration time is 12 p.m.

The website says the outages were caused by damage to transmission equipment.

