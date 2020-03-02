Power outages shutter schools in Clare, Weymouth areas

Several schools in the Weymouth and Clare areas cancelled classes Monday because of a significant power outage in the region.

The Tri-County Regional Centre for Education announced Monday morning that St. Mary's Bay Academy and Weymouth Consolidated School are closed.

Conseil Scolaire Acadien Provincial announced École Stella-Maris, École Joseph Dugas, and École Secondaire de Clare are closed Monday as well.

St. Mary’s Bay Academy and Weymouth Consolidated are closed today, Monday, March 2, because of power outages. <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/tcrce?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#tcrce</a> —@TCRCE_NS Mise à jour - 2 mars - les classes sont annulées pour la journée dans la région de Clare <a href="https://twitter.com/ESM_Officiel?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@ESM_Officiel</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/esdc_officiel?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@esdc_officiel</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/Ejd_officiel?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@Ejd_officiel</a> —@CSAP_Officiel

According to the Nova Scotia Power website, the outages in the area were affecting about 6,100 customers at 7 a.m. The estimated restoration time is 12 p.m.

The website says the outages were caused by damage to transmission equipment.

MORE TOP STORIES