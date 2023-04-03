Civilian member of N.S. RCMP charged with sexual assault

A civilian member of the Nova Scotia RCMP has been charged with sexual assault.

In an news release on Monday, Assistant Commissioner Dennis Daley said police announced Shane Connors was arrested on March 13, three days after police received a report about a sexual assault. He was later released on conditions.

He was charged with four counts of sexual assault on April 3.

Daley said Connors has been suspended from the job and will continue to be suspended "pending the outcome of the criminal code process." Connors has not worked for the RCMP since the allegation was received.

Daley said the assaults relate to "a victim whom Connors met in the course of his employment with the RCMP, and some of the incidents occurred while he was on duty."

RCMP officers began investigating and learned the victim had been sexually assaulted on multiple occasions, and that Connors was on duty or travelling on government business when some of the alleged incidents occurred.

'Deeply disturbing' allegations

Daley praised "the victim's courage for coming forward and reporting these incidents, and for her support of the continuing investigation." He said the RCMP's victim services unit "is engaged as are community-based supports."

"The RCMP takes all allegations of sexual violence very seriously but when it involves an RCMP employee who is expected to conduct themselves in a manner that not only meets, but exceeds, the rightfully high expectations of Canadians, it's deeply disturbing."

Connors, 46, is from Windsor Junction, N.S. He worked in the RCMP's protective technical services section.

According to the RCMP's website, that branch helps protect, "Very Important Persons (VIPs), Internationally Protected Persons (IPPs) and RCMP personnel and assets by researching and providing physical security systems, including electronic and mechanical systems and armoured vehicles, at permanent sites and temporary operational sites."

Connors is due to appear in Yarmouth provincial court on May 8.

The RCMP say they're concerned there could be additional victims and are encouraging them to contact their local police or RCMP detachment.

